Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JCI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.79. 3,702,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,273. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

