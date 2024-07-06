Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $70,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMXC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,215. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.