Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,420 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,537,000 after purchasing an additional 310,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.87. 1,344,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

