Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $78.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $78,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

