Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $60.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 72,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,309,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048,632. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

