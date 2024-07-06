Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $27.83 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $119.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

