Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Celanese worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.18. 1,259,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.