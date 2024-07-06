Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 1,654,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,150,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.45. 5,429,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.45. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

