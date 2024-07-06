Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 695,418 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 184.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 901,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

