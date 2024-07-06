Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 854,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

