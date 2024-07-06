Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

FMX traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 971,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $99.24 and a one year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

