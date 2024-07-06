Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after buying an additional 222,605 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,797,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,859,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 123,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 210,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

