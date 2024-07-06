J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 110,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

