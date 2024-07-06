J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $246,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,115. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

