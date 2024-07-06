J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,184 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

