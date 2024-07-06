J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. 6,437,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,516. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of -396.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

