J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,653 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 835,719 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509,717 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,300,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 423,406 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSCQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 1,341,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,157. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.