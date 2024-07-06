J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 261.20 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,353.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21,666.67%.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

