J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 28th.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
