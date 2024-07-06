iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

