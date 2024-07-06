iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 715,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,085. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.