io.net One Day Volume Hits $141.66 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a total market capitalization of $197.86 million and $141.66 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, io.net has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.1885125 USD and is down -16.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $135,126,383.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

