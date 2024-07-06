Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $186,907.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 1,799.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 262,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.