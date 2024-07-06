Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,035,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

