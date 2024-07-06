Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.81.

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

