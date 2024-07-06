Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $1,045,636.20 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 24,093 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,045,636.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

About ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

