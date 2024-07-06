Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $112,700.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
