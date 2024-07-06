Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $150,240.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Inari Medical Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

