Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Sells $78,033.84 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Everspin Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everspin Technologies
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Everspin Technologies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.