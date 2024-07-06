Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Sells $78,033.84 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

