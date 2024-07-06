Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,354,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

