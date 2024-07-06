Insider Buying: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Buys £9,667.26 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Edward Rimmer bought 22,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £9,667.26 ($12,227.75).
Time Finance Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TIME opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.95. The company has a market cap of £44.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,195.00 and a beta of 1.54. Time Finance plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.48 ($0.63).
Time Finance Company Profile
