Insider Buying: ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Major Shareholder Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ADCT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $267.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

