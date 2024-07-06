Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$326,524.24 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Andrew Moffat acquired 583,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$326,524.24 ($217,682.83).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

360 Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About 360 Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.