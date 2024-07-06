Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$326,524.24 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Moffat acquired 583,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$326,524.24 ($217,682.83).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

360 Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

