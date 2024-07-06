Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

