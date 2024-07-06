Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.33) to GBX 1,010 ($12.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.07).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 850.80 ($10.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 842.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 811.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 684 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 880.62 ($11.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,836.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

