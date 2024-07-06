Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their underperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

