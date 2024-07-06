IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

LON:IGR opened at GBX 202 ($2.56) on Wednesday. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.04). The firm has a market cap of £198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -961.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

