HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $1,705,485.60 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HUBS opened at $587.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

