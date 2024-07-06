Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 86 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

