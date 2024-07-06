Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 431,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 711,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.