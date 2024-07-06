High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as high as C$1.54. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 5,280 shares.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.01 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Company insiders own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

