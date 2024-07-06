Heronetta Management L.P. Sells 5,200 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Heronetta Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 10.8% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 828,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,980. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

