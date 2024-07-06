Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.43 billion and $48.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00045692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,694.60472 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06690414 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $67,269,888.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.