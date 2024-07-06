Head to Head Review: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.57% 7.00% 4.14% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92%

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 2.61 $839.00 million $1.10 24.95 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.19 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.16

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

