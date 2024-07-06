HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,794,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 792.2% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 160,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.