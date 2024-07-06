Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

