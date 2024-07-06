Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.65 and traded as low as C$9.61. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 6,294 shares changing hands.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.62.

About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

