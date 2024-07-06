Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Stake Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,118 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 54.69% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $78,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 295,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.