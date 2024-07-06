Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.16

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.16 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.10 ($0.24). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.24), with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.98.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

