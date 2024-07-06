German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

