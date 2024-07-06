Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

